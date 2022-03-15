It's one of the biggest party days in the country, Irish style!

We're all gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this week. In fact, there's a good chance you've already done something with friends this past weekend. Most of us here in the Jersey Shore, South Jersey, and Philadelphia regions LOVE to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in a big way.

Whether it's a bar crawl, a house party with friends, or even a dinner complete with corn beef & cabbage, shepherd's pie, and Irish potatoes, if you're from this region, you're celebrating in one way or another.

Even if you don't plan on attending any St. Paddy's shindigs, you can still join in the fun by grabbing something festive to munch on when you're on the go.

Listen, Irish potatoes are great and all, but you can't forget about everybody's FAVORITE snack during St. Paddy's season - the Shamrock Shakes.

Did you know that Mickey D's isn't the only place to get some awesome St. Paddy's themed desserts around here? Everyone's favorite Delaware Valley-based convenience store has you covered! Wawa's got some treats for you to help you show off your Irish pride (even if it's only for one day).

Have you ever heard of Wawa's Mint Matcha Latte? If you've ever tried matcha, you may think throwing mint into that mix might sound a little funky. If the pictures on Facebook do it any justice, it looks pretty good! Someone also dropped a pro-tip recommendation for their matcha mint chip milkshake.

Check out Wawa's festive St. Paddy's Day options HERE.

