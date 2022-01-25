February is American Heart Health Month, to bring awareness to the number one killer in the country, heart disease.

For 58 years, since President Lyndon B. Johnson, each year US presidents declare February American Heart Health Month. The first Friday of the month is National Wear Red Day in solidarity with the Go Red for Women initiative.

According to AtlantiCare, "...[Heart] disease remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."

To be proactive in knowing your risk factors, AtlantiCare offers an online risk assessment for you to find out if you have any hidden risks.

We are challenging South Jersey to wear red to work on Friday, February 4th. Whether you're in the office or working from home wear red, send us your Wear Red Day photo on our app, and you could win:

$100 B.F. Mazzeo Giftcard

3 Month Membership to AtlantiCare LifeCenter

All you have to do is tap on the Wear Red button on our app and upload your photo to be entered. The deadline to submit your photo is Friday, February 11th at 11:59 PM.