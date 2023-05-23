Are you ready for another year of live country music on the Wildwood beach?

Of course, we want you to be there!

Miller Lite and the country concert of the season take over the beach in Wildwood from June 15th through the 18th. Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi all hit the Miller Lite stage for a perfect 4-day weekend at Barefoot Country Music Fest!

Sounds like a great time right?

Enjoy sunny skies, summer vibes, and Miller Lite with over 40 artists at Barefoot Country Music Fest!

Enter to win a pair of four-day general admission tickets including the Thursday Night Kick off party and 3 days of country music (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) on the beach, access to multiple stages, free activities, access to our food, beverage and retail vendors, re-entry all weekend and tons of fun!

Good luck!