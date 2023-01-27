WIN: Let Manhattan Bagel Cater Your Big Game Party

The BIG GAME is just over two weeks away and you might be planning what type of food you want at your party...well we have you covered.

Get game day ready with catering from Manhattan Bagel!

Win your classic NY-style deli sandwich tray for the big game including assorted sandwich halves, a salad sampler, chips, cookies, and drinks for 10!

Manhattan Bagel Manhattan Bagel loading...

Visit ManhattanBagel.com today to order your catering for the Big Game. They will prepare everything fresh and deliver it to your big game party! Breakfast or lunch, delivery or takeout… you gather, we cater….

How can you enter to win BIG GAME day catering by Manhattan Bagel?

FIRST...

Make sure you have our app downloaded on your phone.

THEN...

Fill out the form below.

Simple enough right?

You have until Thursday, February 9th at 11:59 PM to enter.

Good luck!