Weather alert for NJ — Severe thunderstorms, gusty wind, heavy rain

🔴 A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of New Jersey

🔴 The worst of the storms will be late afternoon into the evening

🔴 Any tornado development should be weak

Central and South Jersey counties are facing the biggest threat of severe weather Monday with strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and localized flash flooding all a possibility.

Monday overall will be a sunny, hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Those elements will work to energize the atmosphere to produce strong potentially powerful storms along a squall line that develops ahead of the cold front.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of New Jersey with exception of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in the southern part of the state and Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties in the northern part of the state.

Map shows area of Severe Thunderstorm Watch Map shows area of Severe Thunderstorm Watch (NWS Mt. Holly) loading...

Strong scattered thunderstorms already moved from southwest to northeast Monday morning prompting several short thuderstorm warnings.

Arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty has been hard hit by this morning’s storms. 124 departures were canceled and 163 delayed while 150 arrivals were canceled and 169 delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Flights into Newark were being held at their point of departure until 2:15 p.m.

Approximately 4,000 JCP&L customers were without power as of 1:15 p.m. mostly in Sussex County in Vernon Township, according to JCP&L's outage map.

PSE&G had over 300 outages scattered throughout its service area.

Stronger storms will develop in the afternoon as a around noon with the heaviest storms in the afternoon into the evening, according to Zarrow.

"Heavy rain is almost a guarantee from any storms on the order of an inch or two in a short period of time," Zarrow said.

The potential from the storms for New Jersey includes:

Heavy rain which could drop an inch or two in a short period of time and 3-5 inches in some localized situations

Possible large hail

Isolated tornados

Damaging 60+ mph winds

Thunderstorm risk for Monday 6/25 Thunderstorm risk for Monday 6/25 (NWS Mt. Holly) loading...

Worst of the storm

Zarrow said the worst nastiest weather will be along the western edge of the state as the storms push across the Delaware River.

"It's a matter of timing and temperatures," Zarrow said. "The later the main line of storms holds off, the hotter and more humid it will get."

There is a tornado threat, "although any spin-up should be brief and on the weak side."

Storms could have an impact on highways, NJ Transit bus and train services and airports.

Hail in Audobon Hail in Audobon (Michael Prostko) loading...

Storms on Sunday

Storms that popped up on Sunday afternoon produced isolated area of heavy rain with flooding on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, Route 22 in Bound Brook and Route 30 in Lindenwold, according to National Weather Service reports. Pea-size hail was reported in Atco and Berlin while trees were brought down in Clementon and Gibbsboro.

A man using a power tool in the garage of his home in Cranford was struck by lightning Sunday afternoon, Cranford police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The tool became charged with a surge in current and electrocuted the man, although not fatally.

Area of expected severe thunderstorms for Monday Area of expected severe thunderstorms for Monday (AccuWeather) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.