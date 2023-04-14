Are they saying Philly sports fans aren't too bright?

Don't get me wrong, I love my Phightin Phils, but I don't want to be grouped into the latest statistic to come out about us Phillies fans. Apparently ya'll, we're not the best spellers out there.

Here's the thing, I fail to see how this has anything to do with baseball, but don't include me in that category. I, for one, happen to be a pretty decent speller. I have to admit, spellcheck's made me pretty lazy about it because it fixes all the spelling mistakes for me, but for the most part, I'm not awful.

I'm in the minority of Phillies fans, apparently, because a recent study shows that Phillies fans were voted as the baseball fanbase that misspells baseball facts the most often. Now, mind you, this whole survey was compiled via Reddit, so you're going to have to do with that information what you will. Personally, I say take it with a grain of salt and move on.

After all, our spelling isn't going to be what pushes the Phillies back into the World Series, is it? You know what I'm actually hearing when I read this little study? HATERS. Haters always do what they do best, hate. So let them do it!

If you're curious about what the analysis discovered about us Phillies fans, here are some of the key findings:

Phillies fans are #1 most likely to misspell baseball specific terminology while discussing the team on reddit.

Phillies fans also rank #10 most likely to use old school terms like "dinger," while writing on reddit.

Phillies fans are the #10 best spellers in general

Commonly misspelled words on reddit by Phillies fans: bulpen, actuly, beleive, definately, embarassed

Say what you want about our spelling skills, but you can't take away the Phillies fans' passion!

Source: Preply.com

