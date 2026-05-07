If you grew up in New Jersey, there are certain things you never realized were weird until someone from another state pointed them out. Apparently, not everyone argues about pork roll, understands jughandles, or treats Wawa like a sacred institution.

Every summer, thousands of tourists head “down the shore,” only to discover Jersey has its own language, rules, and personality. And honestly? Explaining it to outsiders is almost impossible.

Wawa Isn’t Just A Convenience Store In New Jersey

Out-of-staters see a gas station. Jersey people see comfort, reliability, and late-night survival.

Whether it’s a breakfast sandwich before work or a coffee run after the beach, Wawa is basically part of the state’s identity at this point.

Jughandles Confuse Literally Everyone

Trying to explain a jughandle to someone visiting New Jersey for the first time is always entertaining. Yes, you turn right to go left. No, we don’t know why.

READ MORE: The Complete Lineup Of Free Beach Movies In Brigantine This Summer

After enough years driving here, though, it somehow becomes completely normal.

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The Pork Roll Vs. Taylor Ham Debate Never Dies

Few arguments divide New Jersey faster than this one. North Jersey says Taylor Ham. South Jersey says pork roll. Either way, everyone agrees a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich belongs in the breakfast hall of fame.

Parts Of NJ Say “Down The Shore” For A Reason

People already near the beaches in New Jersey obviously just say they’re “going to the beach.” Residents who live at least 45 minutes to an hour away go “down the shore.” The shore is more than just sand and water. It’s boardwalk food, beach traffic, arcades, rides, and summer nostalgia all rolled into one.

These are just things that here in NJ, you're born understanding. Once you move here, learn them quick or get left behind. I don't make the rules.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman