I am always happy to bring you news of new businesses here at the Jersey Shore. Let's face it, whether it's a locally-owned business or a national brand, these businesses mean jobs for local residents and services for our local communities as well. So any new businesses are a good addition to our local economy and are a positive addition for you at home.

When we bring you new businesses at the Jersey Shore, it is also a pleasure to bring you new restaurants. Delicious new choices for you to enjoy with your family. This new restaurant is in Ocean County and has just recently opened.

Their motto is "perfectly crafted plates" and looking at their menu I see some fantastic choices that jump right out at me.

Owners Nick and Andres just opened their new restaurant in Toms River this week. Big Dogs Cafe is located at 2039 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08753.

On their menu, I think the burger section really caught my attention. I am looking at the Big Dog Burger "Caramelized onion jam, American cheese, Cheddar cheese, stacked 3 patties high, smothered with Big Dog sauce". After a burger like that, I definitely need a good drink and they have plenty of handcrafted drinks as well.

If you are an early riser well they have you covered as well, with breakfast served from 7 am to 10:30 am.

So welcome to the neighborhood Big Dogs Cafe and if you are in the Toms River area swing by and have a taste. Let us know what you think, and post your comments below.