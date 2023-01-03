What Are Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Best Known For?
This assignment proves how unique in tradition and rich in history Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey are.
We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are most famous for.
As always, we readily confess that this exercise is completely subjective in nature and wide open to be challenged. Which we hope that you will do.
For example, after publishing our report … we realized that Hammonton, New Jersey … which is the Blueberry Capital of the World was omitted.
That’s regrettable, but, also this is a list that we will revisit and add new content in the future.
We hereby, retroactively add Hammonton, New Jersey to this list.
Here is Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo (below) with two cases of these Hammonton delicacies:
The 10 communities in Atlantic and Cape May Counties that we have reviewed are:
- Atlantic City
- Ventnor City
- Margate City
- Longport Borough
- Cape May City
- Ocean City
- Millville
- Mays Landing/Hamilton Township
- Wildwood
- Historic Towne of Smithville
- Hammonton
You will be reminded just how wonderful and diverse Atlantic County and Cape May County are.
For example, did you know that Atlantic City and Cape May City are # 1 and # 2 in tourism for the state of New Jersey? They are!
Several of the communities that we’ve listed predate the inauguration of President George Washington and the establishment of The United States of America.
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
