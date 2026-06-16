Lower Twp Police Search For Blue Poncho Wearing Burglary Suspect
Apparently we have the new bad-guy disguise.
It's a bright blue rain poncho.
A suspect wanted in a commercial burglary in Lower Township, New Jersey was spotted on camera wearing a poncho. He was ready for rain.
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Police in Lower Township Searching For Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera
Lower Township Police, in Cape May County, are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened at the Sun Retreats Seashore Campground.
Photos from the police department are provided here.
Police say they're looking to identify the person for the crime that occurred at the campground. They have not said what was taken during the burglary, or when it happened.
If you can help police with useful information, you're urged to contact Lower Township Detective Mathis at (609) 886-1619 extension 207 or the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-2711.You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting LTPDTIP (followed by your tip) to 226787.
SOURCE: Lower Township Police Department
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