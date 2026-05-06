If you’ve ever driven “down the shore” in Cape May County and thought, Wait…what town am I even in right now? Well, you’re not alone.

The way this county is set up is classic New Jersey: a little chaotic, oddly specific, and somehow, I’d say still functional.

Not All Cape May County Shore Towns Belong to Townships

Here’s the big thing most people don’t realize: many of the most popular beach towns are completely independent.

Places like Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Cape May all run their own show.

They have separate governments, services, and identities even when they’re basically next door to each other.

So What Do The Cape May County Townships Actually Do?

That’s where Upper Township, Middle Township, and Lower Township come in.

Think of them as larger areas that include smaller communities, some inland, some coastal.

READ MORE: Experts Say Hot Summer Temps Will Arrive Early At The Jersey Shore

For example, Strathmere is a beach town, but it’s actually part of Upper Township. Lower Township includes spots like Villas, North Cape May, and Diamond Beach.

Meanwhile, Middle Township covers inland hubs like Cape May Court House.

Coastal Communities Along Eastern Seaboard Evacuate Ahead Of Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

Why Cape May County Feels So Confusing

In New Jersey, “township” doesn’t describe location; it describes government structure. That's true in Cape May County, for sure. Over time, some shore communities broke off and became independent municipalities, while others stayed grouped together.

Get our free mobile app

The result is that you can cross multiple towns in under 10 minutes and not even realize it.

NJ Township Vs. Shore Town Summary

Some shore towns are part of townships. Many aren’t. And yes, it’s ABSOLUTELY confusing until you know the trick.

But once you get it, navigating Cape May County suddenly makes a lot more sense.

10 Favorite Things about Cape May County, NJ The history of Cape May County predates the formation of the United States of America by about 100 years as it was one of the first counties established in what was originally known as the West New Jersey Provence. Cape May County's historical records go back as far as 1685 and the County was originally established in 1692. Cape May County has been a huge part of my life and that of my family's for decades, so I wanted to share with you my favorite aspects of the southern most County in the state of New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media