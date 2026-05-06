Why Cape May County Shore Towns Are So Confusing
If you’ve ever driven “down the shore” in Cape May County and thought, Wait…what town am I even in right now? Well, you’re not alone.
The way this county is set up is classic New Jersey: a little chaotic, oddly specific, and somehow, I’d say still functional.
Not All Cape May County Shore Towns Belong to Townships
Here’s the big thing most people don’t realize: many of the most popular beach towns are completely independent.
Places like Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Cape May all run their own show.
They have separate governments, services, and identities even when they’re basically next door to each other.
So What Do The Cape May County Townships Actually Do?
That’s where Upper Township, Middle Township, and Lower Township come in.
Think of them as larger areas that include smaller communities, some inland, some coastal.
For example, Strathmere is a beach town, but it’s actually part of Upper Township. Lower Township includes spots like Villas, North Cape May, and Diamond Beach.
Meanwhile, Middle Township covers inland hubs like Cape May Court House.
Why Cape May County Feels So Confusing
In New Jersey, “township” doesn’t describe location; it describes government structure. That's true in Cape May County, for sure. Over time, some shore communities broke off and became independent municipalities, while others stayed grouped together.
The result is that you can cross multiple towns in under 10 minutes and not even realize it.
NJ Township Vs. Shore Town Summary
Some shore towns are part of townships. Many aren’t. And yes, it’s ABSOLUTELY confusing until you know the trick.
But once you get it, navigating Cape May County suddenly makes a lot more sense.
10 Favorite Things about Cape May County, NJ
Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media
10 Favorite Things about Cape May County
Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media