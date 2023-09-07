What! Is New Jersey One of the Most Overrated States in America?

I first thought when I saw this survey that people, from out of state, usually talk bad about Jersey, so how could we be "overrated" lol. Like every late-night talk show hack who has a New Jersey joke, people often talk about us but have never been here. So why would we be highly rated and then some feel we have been overrated? Perplexing but true according to a new survey.

 

In a new survey by Homebay, "New Jersey is the 8th-most overrated state in America, according to Americans. What makes a place desirable or undesirable is a matter of personal taste, but more than 1 in 3 Americans agree on at least four things that make a city or state overrated:"

  • High crime (41%3)
  • High cost of living (36%)
  • Expensive homes (34%)
  • High taxes (33%)

 

 

According to the findings, 14.4% say New Jersey is one of the most overrated states in America, coming in #8 in the nation. "Colorado, Wyoming, Tennessee, Alaska, and Virginia are considered the most underrated states, while California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Washington are the most overrated."

 

 

My opinion, for what it's worth, is that New Jersey is one of the most underrated states in America. People have a certain thought of the Graden State and that's a shame because we are a beautiful state with mountains, beaches, forests, cities, and small cute towns. Obviously, if you are a Jersey basher then you will disagree with me lol

Let us know what you think and post your comments below :)

 

