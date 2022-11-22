What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South Jersey Tuesday morning.
At around 8:00, a large plume of black smoke was visible from along the Garden State Parkway near Galloway and Egg Harbor Townships looking northward.
However, by about 20 or 30 minutes later, all of the smoke had completely dissipated.
If this was a forest fire or something, the smoke would have continued to billow, but that's not what happened here.
Reports on social media say the smoke was clearly visible from Atlantic City.
One can speculate that, perhaps, it was a military training exercise over the Pine Barrens in the Warren Grove area?
UPDATE 9:10 AM: Another plume of smoke can now be seen.
If you know, please drop me an email.
