A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South Jersey Tuesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

At around 8:00, a large plume of black smoke was visible from along the Garden State Parkway near Galloway and Egg Harbor Townships looking northward.

However, by about 20 or 30 minutes later, all of the smoke had completely dissipated.

If this was a forest fire or something, the smoke would have continued to billow, but that's not what happened here.

Smoke over the skies of South Jersey on November 22 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman Smoke over the skies of South Jersey on November 22 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Reports on social media say the smoke was clearly visible from Atlantic City.

One can speculate that, perhaps, it was a military training exercise over the Pine Barrens in the Warren Grove area?

UPDATE 9:10 AM: Another plume of smoke can now be seen.

Smoke over the skies of South Jersey on November 22 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman Smoke over the skies of South Jersey on November 22 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

If you know, please drop me an email.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022