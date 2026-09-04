Here we go again.

More problems with ATV and dirt bike riders in South Jersey.

This time the problem is vandalism to some sports fields in Mullica Township.

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Muilica Townhip Polce Department via Facebook Muilica Townhip Polce Department via Facebook

Mullica Township Police Say Dirt Bike Riders Caused Damage to Sports Fields

Mullica Township Police are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for damaging soccer fields at the Mullica Township Recreational Complex.

Police say an incident happened last evening (September 3rd) at about 7 o'clock. Several riders on dirt bikes were seen by witnesses on the fields, causing damage. Police say grass was torn up and ruts in the playing surface were made.

Police have shared photos on Facebook that can be seen here.

Mullica Township Police Department via Facebook Mullica Township Police Department via Facebook

They say the dirt bike riders were last seen going south on Weymouth Road, then heading east on Blueberry Road.

If you can help police with information, you're urged to call 609-561-7600, extension 123. You can also send an email to jlupinetti@mullicatownship.org.

Source: Mullica Township Police Deparment