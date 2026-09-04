Gone are the days your kids could text you from school.

It's like the Middle Ages, where kids go to school and can't text, listen to music, or Google something to find an answer.

What happened here?

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New Phone Rules Hit New Jersey Public Schools

With the new school year comes a big change for a lot of kids in New Jersey's Public Schools.

A new law, signed early this year by former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, essentially forbids students in grades K - 12 from using their cell phones during the school day.

NJ.gov has published a 15 page informational item about the new law. 15 pages! Their piece lays out what the new mandate means and offers guidance for schools in implementing the new directive.

Again, simply put, kids can't use their phones during school hours. It's up to each district how to implement the new law.

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How One School is Handling The New Cell Phone Ban in Schools

Millville High School Principal Jaime Sutton does a great job in explaining how her school is addressing the new policy on a Facebook video.

Sutton says students are each being given a phone pouch, where they must store their phone each school day.

When they walk into the school the student must power off their phone and lock the pouch. (It'll be checked by school personnel to make sure it's locked.) When they leaves school, they can access an unlocking device at the exits of the building. (Students can unlock their pouches before after-school on-campus activities.)

Sutton adds that if there's ever a school emergency, parents will be notified via the School Messenger program.

The new policy includes not only cell phones, but smart watches, wireless headphones, and other personal devices.