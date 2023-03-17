What You Need to Know About Recall of Granola Bars Produced in NJ

New Jersey company Clio Snacks has issued a voluntary recall of their Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars. The company distributed these bars to Walmart in 28 states across the country.

The company announced,

The recall was the result of a routine testing program by the company which revealed that affected Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio’s contract manufacturing partner may contain Listeria monocytogenes. The third-party manufacturer has ceased production and Clio has ceased distribution of the affected product while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem. Clio does not manufacture Parfait bars at its own facility and the third-party manufacturer does not produce any Clio products outside of Parfait.

The good news is that the affected lots, don't appear to have been sold in New Jersey. The product being recalled, came from lot numbers, 854021008152, and 048C2023 and have an expiration date of 4/20/23. You can find the date on the side of the box.

Clio Snacks has stressed that the recall involves only the Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar and there have been no reports of anyone getting ill from consuming this product.

If you do happen to find one of these bars, Clio Snacks urges you to dispose of them, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Granola is typically made of a combination of rolled oats, nuts and honey. Through the years, companies like Clio Snacks have created and produced many different varieties of ingredients.

You can get more info from Clio snacks at 1-908-505-2546 (Monday – Friday, 9-5pm EST).

