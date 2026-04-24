Don’t Bring This With You To The Kane Brown Show In Atlantic City

Don’t Bring This With You To The Kane Brown Show In Atlantic City

Getty Images

If you’re heading to see Kane Brown tonight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, one wrong item could slow you down or stop you from getting in altogether.

The show is set to start around 8:00 p.m., and security at Hard Rock Live is strict for major concerts. Translation: if your bag doesn’t meet the rules, you’re either tossing it or walking it back.

Getty Images
loading...

The Bag Rule That’s Catching People Off Guard

This is the big one: oversized bags are not allowed.

Small clutches and compact purses are typically okay inside Hard Rock, but backpacks, large totes, and beach bags will get flagged at the door. Even medium-sized bags can be turned away depending on security.

If you don’t want to risk it, go with a small or clear bag or skip it entirely. The lighter you travel, the faster you’ll get inside.

Photo by Miss Zhang on Unsplash
loading...

Other Things To Leave At Home

It’s not just bags. Common items that can get you stopped include outside food and drinks, professional cameras, recording gear, and anything considered disruptive.

Basically, if you’re debating whether you need it, you probably don’t.

Getty Images
loading...

Get In Faster And Enjoy The Show

Doors open ahead of Kane Brown's 8 p.m. start, and lines can move slow if people are getting flagged at security. Showing up prepared means less stress and more time enjoying the show.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Pack light, follow the rules, and you’ll be inside singing along in no time.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Concert Schedule - 2026

Lincoln Financial Field is getting ready for another massive year of live music, and the 2026 concert schedule is shaping up to be one fans will be talking about for a long time. Known for hosting some of the biggest names in music, this Philadelphia stadium has become a must stop venue for major tours across pop, rock, country, hip hop, and everything in between.

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Hard Rock Atlantic City, Kane Brown, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Cat Country Morning Show, Community, Concerts, Country, Entertainment, Events, Live Events, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3