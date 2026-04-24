If you’re heading to see Kane Brown tonight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, one wrong item could slow you down or stop you from getting in altogether.

The show is set to start around 8:00 p.m., and security at Hard Rock Live is strict for major concerts. Translation: if your bag doesn’t meet the rules, you’re either tossing it or walking it back.

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The Bag Rule That’s Catching People Off Guard

This is the big one: oversized bags are not allowed.

Small clutches and compact purses are typically okay inside Hard Rock, but backpacks, large totes, and beach bags will get flagged at the door. Even medium-sized bags can be turned away depending on security.

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If you don’t want to risk it, go with a small or clear bag or skip it entirely. The lighter you travel, the faster you’ll get inside.

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Other Things To Leave At Home

It’s not just bags. Common items that can get you stopped include outside food and drinks, professional cameras, recording gear, and anything considered disruptive.

Basically, if you’re debating whether you need it, you probably don’t.

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Get In Faster And Enjoy The Show

Doors open ahead of Kane Brown's 8 p.m. start, and lines can move slow if people are getting flagged at security. Showing up prepared means less stress and more time enjoying the show.

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Pack light, follow the rules, and you’ll be inside singing along in no time.