If you're ever ventured to the Columbus Farmers' Market on Route 206, you know you can find all sorts of items for sale there.

Maybe even something worth almost ONE MILLION DOLLARS!

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Columbus Farmers' Market Location Sells Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Columbus, New Jersey.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Columbus Sports #506 retailer located at the Columbus Farmers' Market.

The winning ticket for the Wednesday,April 22nd drawing had the five winning numbers of 05, 15, 19, 20 and 27. The Bullseye was 19 and the XTRA was 02.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward and tried to claim their prize.

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New Jersey Lottery Jackpots Grow

The big games in the lottery have some big current jackpots. The Mega Million jackpot is currently $150 Million. The Powerball jackpot is worth $118 Million.

Source: New Jersey Lottery

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