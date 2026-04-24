South Jersey just scored another big win and this one comes with beach views and BBQ.

PigDog Beach Bar is officially nominated for “Best Beach Bar” in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, putting one of Wildwood’s most popular hangouts in the national spotlight.

Voting is happening now through Monday, May 18, and you can vote once per day. Winners drop May 27 at noon. This is your chance to help put a Jersey Shore favorite on top.

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This Is Peak Jersey Shore Energy

Located just behind Morey's Piers' Mariner's Landing, PigDog Beach Bar isn’t just another beach bar, it’s an experience.

They’ve got live music all day, frozen drinks, legit BBQ, and front-row ocean views. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s exactly the kind of place people picture when they think “perfect summer at the Shore.”

That vibe is exactly why it’s now competing on a national level.

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The Wildwoods Are On A Serious Hot Streak

This nomination didn’t come out of nowhere. The Wildwoods have been stacking wins lately.

The Wildwood Boardwalk just ranked #1 in the country for Best Boardwalk (again) in the USA Today 10 Best awards. On top of that, the area is once again nominated for “Best Beach in New Jersey”. That’s a title it’s held for the past two years.

READ MORE: One Wildwood Rule Is One All Jersey Shore Towns Wish They Had

Between national shoutouts and repeat wins, Wildwood is quickly becoming more than just a regional favorite. It’s competing with top beach destinations across the U.S.

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How To Vote For PigDog

If you’ve ever spent a summer night at PigDog or just love seeing South Jersey get the recognition it deserves, this is an easy way to show it.

Get our free mobile app

Voting is open daily through May 18, and every click helps keep the momentum going. Cast yours HERE.