If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you.



Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies.

I must not have been paying close enough attention to what she said, because I thought what she was describing sounded like one of those school fundraisers. Ya know, like how students sell candy, candles, wrapping paper, etc.

That's what Squares & Fare sounded like to me.

My friend was very clear that she had a pickup time set in stone that she had reserved weeks in advance. She had ordered one pizza and a set of 4 chocolate chip cookies. So, there we were, driving from Margate to Egg Harbor Twp. to get her "drop."

She had to text someone just ahead of her appointment time to get the pickup location. WHERE is it? As the saying goes, "I could tell ya, but then I'd have to kill ya." JK, who came up with that saying anyway? Lol.

After she got the address, I realized she was referencing the same neighborhood many of my other friends live in. WHY hadn't any of them told ME about Squares & Fare? Surely, they MUST know.

We arrived at Squares & Fare where a guy came out to the car, apron and all, to hand over the goods. I was still slightly confused, but in my bewilderment, we got to talking, and he told me about his passion for pizza, and how a lot of his ingredients come straight from the Old Country. Yep, Italy.

This man (who shall remain anonymous) makes square-shaped pizza, not quite Sicilian-style, but almost. Its crust is made from cheese, at least the margarita pie I tasted, and is equally crispy as it is doughy. In a word, I was TAKEN the minute it hit my lips. I was like, "Oh, I get it." Squares & Fare is like the new Chef Vola. Squares & Fare...squares of pizza for cash!

I guess my friend knew a friend who knew a friend who told HER about Squares & Fare. It's one of those things where they release a bunch of dates on social media for when they plan to offer the pizza. Then, customers reserve their time and place their orders. It does all feel very exclusive. Because once the time slots are filled, that's it. You have to wait till the NEXT month. But take my word for it, it would be worth the wait. The chocolate chip cookies my friend ordered were the size of my head. They were chewy and savory, dusted with Italian sea salt.

The pizza chef also let me in on another little secret. Squares & Fare is looking to open its first storefront in the area sometime soon. We'll keep you posted. Until then, check them out online, and MANGIA!

