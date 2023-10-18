When You Should Stop Mowing Your Lawn in New Jersey

Do you call it "mowing the lawn" or "cutting the grass"?

Or is it "mowing the grass" or "cutting the lawn"?

Does it matter?

For out purposes here, we'll call it "mowing the lawn."

So, if you live in New Jersey, should you stop cutting the lawn for the winter?

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

The answer is YES!

Experts say you should stop mowing once the weather gets colder?

How much colder?

When should you stop mowing your lawn?

Photo by david Griffiths on Unsplash Photo by david Griffiths on Unsplash loading...

Over at MowersDirect.com, editors say, "If your grass is still growing, then it still needs to be mowed and maintained, even into the fall—even after the first light snowfall!"

In New Jersey, we have something called, "cool weather grasses." This type of grass is most commonly found in the northern parts of the country - parts that experience four true seasons.

All types of grass, they say, will go dormant and stop growing once the soil falls to a certain temperature.

At what soil temperature should you stop mowing?

Photo by Daniel Watson on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Watson on Unsplash loading...

Once temperature reaches a constant temperature, the dormancy can begin.

In northern areas, like New Jersey, that "magic" soil temperature is about 45 degrees.

MowerDirect says once the air temperature drops to a fairly constant temperature of 50 degrees, you can put the lawn mower away for good.

When does the air temperature in New Jersey drop to 50 degrees?

Photo by Rémi Müller on Unsplash Photo by Rémi Müller on Unsplash loading...

Looking at temperatures from the National Weather Service for Atlantic City from 2022, air temperatures fell below 50 degrees in mid-November.

Northern parts of New Jersey may cool down a few days earlier.

Some more tips:

*As the days get colder, mow less frequently.

*As we move further into fall, cut your grass shorter.

*Now is an excellent time to fertilize your lawn. Feed it!

Good luck and happy mowing. Or cutting. Or whatever.

SOURCE: MowerDirect.com

