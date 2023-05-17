Where you might find Blake Lively shooting her new film around NJ

New Jersey is no stranger to Hollywood film sets. Some of the most important and influential movies of all time have been shot in and around New Jersey.

"Joker," "Wolf of Wall Street," "Goodfellas," "A Beautiful Mind," "Mean Girls," "Oceans 11," "Independence Day" and "A Bronx Tale" are just a small sampling of some of the blockbuster movies shot here.

Our proximity to New York, our varied terrain, and the tax perks offered to Hollywood productions to come here make New Jersey an attractive choice for location scouts in so many movie settings. There are plenty of reasons for Hollywood to come here.

And not only is Hollywood here, but also Netflix, which is planning to open a studio at the old Fort Monmouth site.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

According to JerseyDigs.com, just the latest in another string of Hollywood movies shooting here is "It Ends With Us", starring Blake Lively. The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name.

According to Us Magazine, the book was the top-selling print book of 2022 and remained on the New York Times Best Seller list for over 90 weeks. It is loosely based on the author’s experience with domestic abuse and violence as a child.

Last week, several blocks of Bloomfield Street were blocked off and packed with film crews, equipment and trailers shooting the movie. Towards the end of the month, production is scheduled to shift to locations in Hackensack for two weeks.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue loading...

Then, cast and crew will be heading out to several Morris County areas of New Jersey as production continues.

If you live in any of those areas, look out for the filming to see if you can get a glimpse of Hollywood in action. It’s always fun to see the movie after it’s done to find familiar locations.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.