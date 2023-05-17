Experts Says New Jersey Is Home To The Perfect Date Night Restaurant

Are you ready for a little extra romance in your life? A beautiful meal at New Jersey's top date night restaurant might be exactly what you're looking for.

There are so many romantic spots in New Jersey, and there are so many amazing restaurants that have taken advantage of these locations. There is certainly no shortage of incredibly romantic restaurants to choose from in the Garden State.

If you are looking for a really special place to have a great dinner for an upcoming celebration, big occasion, or special date night, the foodie experts have been on the case to help you locate the perfect restaurant.

It's saying a lot to call one restaurant the perfect date night restaurant in all of New Jersey, but when a well-respected outlet like Lovefood makes that determination, there is a lot of weight behind it.

So, which restaurant do they say is the absolute perfect date night restaurant in the whole state of New Jersey?

The foodie experts in this article think you should start your ultra-romantic evening in the lovely town of Weehawken, just across the river from Manhattan.

And the romantic restaurant you should make date night plans to attend is a fantastic place called Chart House.

The food is absolutely amazing, and the view is one of the most breathtaking you will ever experience. If you can't be romantic at Chart House, you may be unable to be romantic at all.

There are many Chart House locations, but the one in Weehawken is sure to bring you a date night experience you will never forget.

