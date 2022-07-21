Why are there huge letters in the Pine Barrens?

Someone recently scanned Google Earth in the Pine Barrens and discovered the sight of huge letters seemingly randomly placed in a certain area.

Google Earth/Canva Google Earth/Canva loading...

A woman who posts on YouTube under the title of "Rustic Ventures" says she came across the letters and tried to find an explanation for them.

Get our free mobile app

In her video, she talks about her findings and shows us what the letters look like from the ground. You can check out the video here:

Crazy right?

If you can offer any more insight into the letters, we'd love to hear from you! Please send me an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks!

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.