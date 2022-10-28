Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America.

When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.

There is, however, a pretty big difference between the other places on the list and the one that's right here in New Jersey. Our place is without a doubt the largest haunted place in the whole country.

Other places on the list are hotels, restaurants, abandoned asylums, and things like that, but when it comes to New Jersey, we went big. Very big.

It turns out that the Garden State place which is among the most haunted in the country is not one room, a floor, or even a building. it's not a city block, and it's not a cemetery. It's much bigger than all that.

The place in New Jersey that Conde Nast Traveler says is one of the most haunted places in America represents a big chunk of the entire land mass of New Jersey. It's of course the Pine Barrens.

Of course. the area is part of seven New Jersey counties, and there is literally one culprit that leads this website to name this area among the most haunted in America, and that is the Jersey Devil, who is rumored to call the Pine Barrens home.

So, beware as you travel around New Jersey. One of the scariest places in the country is here, and it's 1700 square miles big. Only in the Garden State.

