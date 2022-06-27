UPDATE 11:00 AM Monday - Officials say the fire, after burning 315 acres, has been fully contained.

UPDATE 11:45 PM - The fire has burned 300 acres and is now 50% contained. No structures are threatened. Our original report is below.

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say they are battling a new wildfire in the Pine Barrens.

According to a Facebook post, crews responded to a blaze Sunday afternoon off of Pasadena Road in the area of the Woodland Township-Manchester Township line in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest section of the Pine Barrens, roughly 11 miles southeast of McGuire AFB.

Named the "Brick Yard Fire," as of 7 PM Sunday, 120 acres have burned and the fire is 0% contained. Seven structures are reported to be threatened. There are no road closures in the area.

Approximate location of the Brick Yard Fire along the Woodland-Manchester Township NJ line

Forest Fire Service crews have begun a backfiring operation to aide in containment.

No injuries have been reported.

Monday's weather should help

While Sunday was sunny, warm, and dry, the forecast for Monday calls for a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms, which should help firefighters.

From one wildfire to another

The new Brick Yard Fire comes just one week after firefighters started battling what turned into a massive blaze along the Mullica River in lower Burlington County. Last Sunday morning, June 19th, a wildfire started in a remote section of Washington Township not too far from Batsto Village. That fire would go on to burn over 13,000 acres and was one of the largest in the state in years.

