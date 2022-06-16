Wildwood Crest Man Assaults Cop Investigating Him for Assault

Wildwood Crest Police who were called to investigate a possible assault in progress ended up struggling with the man being investigated and arresting him for assaulting a police officer.

The Wildwood Crest Police responded to a call of a possible assault in progress at about 11:32 pm on Monday, June 13, according to a Facebook post on the police Facebook page.

When they arrived at the home on the 100 block of West Syracuse Avenue to look into the incident, the resident, Alberto Candelaria, 46, became irate and confrontational, police say.

Candelaria began to push and shove Wildwood Crest officer Brian Harrison, even knocking off his body camera, according to police. When Candelaria was told he was being arrested for assaulting a police officer, a brief struggle with the man began before police were able to subdue him.

Here's a strange sidebar to this man's arrest.

Wildwood Crest Police say the initial incident that police were called to investigate, a possible assault in progress, was determined to be unfounded and Cadelaria's attack on the officers was unrelated and unprovoked.

Candelaria was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

