Cops in Wildwood say two people have been arrested and one other person is still wanted in connection to a home burglary last weekend.

Officers were called to the 100 east block of Garfield Avenue around 10:30 last Sunday night, according to the Wildwood Police Department, after a homeowner received an alert from a surveillance system.

Cops were able to use those video recordings to identify three suspects. During a follow-up investigation, "detectives proactively conducted surveillances in the areas that these individuals were known to frequent," and two people were arrested -- 31-year-old Giovanni Alicea-Ocasio and 29-year-old Kevin Vega-Aguilar, both of Wildwood.

A third person, 26-year-old Marangeli Medina, remains wanted by police.

Alicia-Ocasio was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of movable property, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe; he was released on a summons.

Vega-Aguilar was also charged with those burglary and theft charges, plus fourth-degree possession of a weapon/knife, certain person prohibited to possess a weapon, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Medina has been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of movable property; a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information on where Medina may be is urged to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

