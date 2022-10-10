A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called The Pink Pumpkin.
You'll find The Pink Pumpkin at Resorts Casino Hotel, and the pink vibe is hard to miss!
The pop-up bar, which has taken over Bar One for a limited time, is festive, colorful, and a touch spooky, with specialty cocktails (like The Mighty Pink) available. A portion of the proceeds raised during The Pink Pumpkin's run will reportedly go to Resorts' 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign.
It makes for a great outing with friends this month and a way to support those battling breast cancer and salute survivors.
Let The Pink Pumpkin also serve as a reminder to get your annual mammogram and that early detection saves lives. During the month of October, casinos in A.C. are supporting the fight against Breast Cancer through various events, Do Atlantic City reports.
