Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer.

'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.

These dancing Santas will be popping up every Saturday night throughout the season, according to Resorts Facebook page!

There's also The Candy Cane Lounge for seasonal spirits when you're in the spirit!

And I bet if you wanted to join in with the Dancing Santas no one would hold you back. I know I will if they cross my path, lol.

Get our free mobile app

Check out their moves below!

11 SJ Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies The Hallmark Channel needs look no further than these quaint South Jersey towns for inspiration for a Christmas movie.

Ten Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs We can dream, can't we?