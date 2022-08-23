Win an Overnight Stay at Resorts Casino Hotel and Dinner at Capriccio
Looking for a quick getaway?
Summer is winding down and the kids will be off to school in just a few short weeks.
Now is the perfect time to spend a night at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City!
One lucky winner will win an overnight stay at Resorts Casino Hotel and a dinner for two at their award-winning Capriccio Italian Restaurant, the #1 Casino restaurant according to USA Today 10 Best for two years in a row.
How do I enter to win?
- Download the station app
- Fill out the form below
The form closes September 6th at 11:59 PM
This is part of a multi-station contest.