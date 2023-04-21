Enjoy Some Wine-Infused Dole Whips At Cape May, NJ, Winery

The weather's warming up, people! Get excited! Or don't; I can't tell you what to do. What I can tell you is that I LIVE for the summer months here in the Garden State.

Bring on all the beach days, summer hikes, camping trips, laying out at the pool, you name it. I love spending time outdoors once the weather gets nice. You can't leave out one of the best adult summer activities that the Garden State has to offer: wineries!

In my opinion, we have some of the best wineries to hang out at in the summer right here in Jersey. There are plenty great places to choose from. When it's a hot summer day, however, nobody can deny that it's nice to go somewhere that offers something that can help cool you down. Look no further than Willow Creek Winery.

Located in West Cape May, Willow Creek Winery has one of the most interesting summer treats that all wine-lovers can enjoy. Ever try wine-infused Dole Whip? If the mention of Dole Whip immediately took you to the frosty treat offered up in Disney World, that's exactly what it is, only better.

This stuff is for the adults. I call them "adult slushies."

They don't offer only one flavor, either. For example, currently on deck at Willow Creek are the cherry and mango Dole Whips. You can also get a mix of the two, as well.

With the weather getting warmer and warmer, Willow Creek's "adult slushies" are only going to look more appealing with each passing day.

For Willow Creek's hours of operation and current offerings, click HERE.

Source: Facebook

