Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ

If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers.

New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton.

The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned by Big Save Inc., which is located at 145 Irving Avenue in Bridgeton.

Get our free mobile app

The winning ticket had four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers from the drawing were 20, 24, 47, 50, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

No one hit the big jackpot in the drawing, so the jackpot rolls to $66,000,000 for tonight's drawing (August 17).

SOURCE: New Jersey State Lottery.

Mike Trout's New Jersey Mansion See inside Mike Trout's New Jersey home.