Quarter-of-a-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in North Cape May

A very lucky lottery player in Cape May County is holding a lottery ticket worth $250,000!

New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket was for the Tuesday, December 22nd Pick Six game. The player choose to add the Double Play option for an extra $1.00, and their ticket hit all 6 numbers, winning the big jackpot!

The winning Pick 6 Double Play numbers were 06, 10, 13, 20, 23, and 30.

The winning ticket was purchased at Red Brick Ale House, on Bayshore Road in North Cape May.

A couple of lottery jackpots are growing quite nicely. The Powerball jackpot for Monday is currently at $201 Million, while the Mega Millions game for Tuesday has a projected jackpot of $565 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

