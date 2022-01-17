Winter Storm, High Winds Snap Pole, Play Havoc With Hammonton

Sunday's nor'easter winter storm caused treacherous travel conditions in parts of South Jersey and made for a very long day for first responders, including the Hammonton Fire Department.

Slick road conditions and high winds caused accidents, downed wires, and even snapped a telephone pole along the White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

The Hammonton Fire Department posted on Facebook Sunday night saying they had been out all evening on calls resulting from the weather conditions.

The Facebook post included a photo of a telephone pole that appears to have snapped, causing the closure of Rt. 30 between Central Ave. and Lakeview Drive.

Firefighters gave an update that the White Horse Pike was still closed in that location at 1:15 am.

Winds howled well into the night with gusts reaching 45 to 60 mph.

Parts of North Jersey Philadephia's western suburbs received up to 6 inches of snow, while South Jersey was drenched with over an inch of rain, coastal flooding issues, and high winds that will last into Monday.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says a coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Monday morning's high tide with a high wind advisory for gusts reaching 40 mph, lasting until 1 am Tuesday.

