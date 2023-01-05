Woman Charges $480 an Hour to Teach Gen Z How to Talk on the Phone

Millennials and Gen Z use their phone to do just about everything... except talk, it seems. Now, one woman is making serious bank trying to rectify that.

Through her consulting firm, The Phone Lady, Mary Jane Copps offers proper phone call etiquette training. For $480 an hour, Copps teaches people how to improve their phone conversation skills and become more comfortable on the phone.

According to Copps via Insider, "Gen Z have never had the skills given to them. In my generation, the phone was on the wall in everyone's house, and we were taught to answer it and make calls at a young age. Now we have several generations that were never taught anything about talking on the phone, and people have removed phones from their homes."

The first step Copps takes with any new client is to determine why the client is anxious about being on the phone in the first place.

"A common fear is what if someone asks me a question and I don't know the answer. I often say, 'For the next three days, I don't want you to text anyone,' and tell them to call their friends and family," Copps says, according to Insider.

While Copp's services don't come cheap, she does offer a variety of pricing and training options.

For a one-on-one coaching session, Copps charges $480 an hour, while her seven-part webinar program costs $365.

For companies, her corporate workshops cost $3,500 per day.