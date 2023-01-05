Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.

One of my favorite fast food combos, when I feel like indulging, is a burger and vanilla milkshake. In fact, I will dunk the burger and fries into the vanilla milkshake. If you are shaking your head and saying "oh no" don't judge lol it's actually pretty good. The combination of sweet and salty is actually very good. So next time you get the burger, fries, and shake, be sure to dunk :)

This Lovefood article talks about fast food and the history behind it. "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."

When it comes to New Jersey it's all about burgers at the White Manna in Hackensack. "White Manna was founded at the 1939 World’s Fair but didn’t set up shop in its permanent (and adorable) location in Hackensack until 1946. The restaurant is all about its world-famous burgers, topped with onions and cheese, and wedged into soft potato rolls. They’re simple but the fresh meat and signature buns make these some of the most well-rated burgers in America."

Have you been to White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack? If you have give us your review and post comments below.

