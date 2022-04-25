Would You Pay Money To Have Live Fish Eat Your Feet In New Jersey?

I’m a sucker for a good spa day. I love trying new beauty treatments and I’m always open to the next new idea. Vampire facial? Sign me up. VI Peels? Yes, please. However, I wonder if this one will have you shaking your head or wondering where to sign up? What if I told you that on your next spa day you could have your feet eaten by a living creature?

As fearful as I am about nature, I can’t even believe that I did this. I sat down in a pedicure chair and dipped my feet into a tub of water filled with dozens of ravenous fish ready to dine on my feet. It’s true, I was in Mexico on vacation and when I saw that they offered a “fishy pedicure” I had to try it. The dozens of little fish in the tub were Garra rufa, also referred to as “doctor fish” because they nip away dead skin found on peoples' feet. This is what they look like:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here's what happens, after you get comfy in your chair, you’ll dip your piggies into a basin of water with dozens of toothless feeding fish. Oh, and you won’t need to ask them twice. They will swarm around your feet and ankles and start nipping away at your dead skin cells. You are either thinking this could not get any grosser or you are intrigued. At this point, in the treatment, I was literally hysterical. It was so ticklish. The pedicurist loves it because she is not doing the heavy lifting, she is just making sure the fish are doing their thing. She said all the laughing was actually a happy side effect because it boosts your mood and immune system to belly laugh.

Photo credit: Fishy Feet Photo credit: Fishy Feet loading...

You don’t have to go to Mexico to try this yourself. You can go right here in Jersey! I found a place called SeaQuest in Woodbridge, New Jersey that offers the Fishy Kisses experience. The treatment is only $19.99. Reservations are required and must be made a day in advance. Can you imagine surprising someone who has never heard of this? Hey, Summer is coming so I just wanted you to know about this so you are smooth and ready for those flip flops!

I just wonder who came up with the idea to even do this? Even better, who was the first person in history to try it? This gives fish food a whole new meaning. Who's in?

Here are some other interesting attractions in New Jersey

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?