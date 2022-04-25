Egg Harbor Township NJ: Even a Broken Clock Is Right Twice a Day

Does anybody really know what time it is (I don't)

Does anybody really care (care about time)

Those are lyrics from a 1969 song by the rock band, Chicago, but they can really apply to a clock that's all messed up in Egg Harbor Township.

(By the way, you can hear the song below.)

The clock is in the "clock-sign tower" right off the Black Horse Pike at the English Creek Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township.

The part of the sign where the clock is has three sides - with each side having its own clock.

Well, I'm here to tell you that all three clocks are sporting different times - and, at least when I took this picture Sunday afternoon - all three clocks were wrong!

I honestly don't know if any of the three clocks run, but when I took the above photos, none of the clocks were close to being on time. I took the photos at 12:30 pm!

As I alluded to in the headline, at least broken clocks are right twice a day. So, three clocks - you'll get the right time at least 6 times a day, right? (Unless they are running, then, well, never mind.)

So, what's up English Creek Shopping Center? Can you fix your clock? I know the clocks haven't worked for some time, but, can they be fixed?

Yes, I have the time on my car's dashboard, and on my phone, but it's always nice to see an old-fashioned clock-with-hands once in a while! Can you take the time to get it fixed? I can't be the only one disappointed when I see a clock that doesn't work - and you have THREE!

