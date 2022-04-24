Reba McEntire is stepping back into the role of author for a new lifestyle book, set for release in the Fall of 2023. McEntire is working alongside Harper Celebrate, a gift imprint of publisher Harper Collins, for the release.

Although a title has not yet been announced, McEntire and Harper Celebrate have shared that the that book will be full of lifestyle tips from McEntire. From hosting advice, to travel tips, to food and drink recipes, fans can look forward to a full-color book that includes tips and personal stories from the singer.

Each chapter of the book will feature a theme based on one of McEntire's classic songs, with some including "grit, family legacy, being curious, and prioritizing the things that matter most."

Harper Celebrate Vice President and Publisher Michael Aulisio says the book will "offer readers a seat at Reba’s table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life."

"And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way," he states in a press release.

McEntire also expressed her excitement for the upcoming release and shared more details about what to expect from the book.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I’ve learned over the years," she says. "I know my fans are going to love it!”

The forthcoming release will mark the third time McEntire has dabbled in the literary world, although it's been quite a few years. In 1994, she wrote Reba: My Story alongside Tom Carter, and in 1999, she released Comfort From a Country Quilt.

McEntire has been busy on the music side of things as well, releasing her latest album, My Chains Are Gone, in March of 2022.

