There is a tiny village by the beach here at the Jersey Shore, but do you know about it? This tiny little village is part of Toms River Township and sits next to the beach just south of Seaside Park. If you travel down from Seaside eventually you will run into the tiny village of Ocean Beach III.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Jersey Monthly recently did a nice article about the tiny village of Ocean Beach III. Founded by Fred Pearl and Ed Patnaude just after WWII, the men set out to build a village for the average person to afford along the beach. According to the NJ Monthly article "The houses were basic: two bedrooms, a kitchen and living area, a very small bathroom with a shower and toilet, and a porch where a family could sit outside and hear the waves crashing along the beach. They divided up the land into 1,500-square-foot lots of stand-alone homes, side-by-side and back-to-back with enough room for a car (or two) to park and a small patio for barbecuing or taking in the early-morning sun. No heat. No insulation. No air conditioning—just sticks to prop up windows. For showers, there was a tin bucket on the roof to collect rainwater that, weather permitting, would be heated by the sun. If a buyer wanted to splurge, a water heater cost $6." A simple plan for simpler times.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

By the way, in 1946 these homes went for approximately $2,095 lol probably couldn't get a sandbox at the beach for that now lol. But what a novel idea and the tiny village is still thriving to this day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I find this bit of Jersey Shore history very interesting and I wonder what other little villages around the Shore have an intriguing story as well. Maybe Ocean Grove? What sections here at the Jersey Shore do you find intriguing? Share your thoughts and post your comments below.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted.