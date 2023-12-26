These Are the Cheapest Places to Live in South Jersey

Looking to live cheap? Have we got a place for you!

Actually, a bunch of places.

The Top Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey

Bridgeton has been identified as the cheapest place to live in New Jersey.

The study, by Homesnacks, found that Bridgeton was the cheapest place to live, but several South Jersey locations made the Top 10.

Crestwood Village, in Ocean County, finished second. Camden and Millville finished third and fourth.

Also making the list from South Jersey are Gloucester City, Paulsboro, Salem, and Vineland.

Bridgeton is the cheapest city in New Jersey

Homesnacks points out that Bridgeton is cheap, thanks to a low median home price of $221,011 and a low median rent price of $1,246.

Editors noted that Bridgeton is a "shining beacon of budget-friendliness."

The median income in Bridgeton is $44,440.

Overall, Salem County has a low cost of living

Editors say Salem County is the county with the lowest cost of living. Inexpensive housing costs and low childcare costs make that possible.

Camden has New Jersey's cheapest housing market

Camden is a cheap place to buy a home. The average home value in Camden is $82,500. The average home value in the entire state is $343,500.

SOURCE: Homesnacks

