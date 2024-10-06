Dead Whale Washes Up on Jersey Shore Beach

A dead whale (should we say another dead whale) has ended up on a New Jersey Beach.

This time it was on the beach in Lavallette.

The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Whale on the beach in Lavallette

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say a 10 to 12-foot-long Minka Whale washed up - dead - onto the beach near Trenton Avenue. It was reported Friday morning at 6:30.

With help from the Boro of Lavallettem the whale was removed from the beach and transported to the public works yard. A necropsy was to be performed. It's not know if that has been taken place.

Another whale was spotted in Raritan Bay

Officials say a similar dead whale—a minke whale—had been spotted in the Lower Bay/Raritan Bay area a day earlier. That whale was tracked and eventually washed up in Queens, New York.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine hosting fun run

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center depends on donations to continue their excellent work.

A fundraiser run/walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th. It's the MMSC Run for the Animals Spooktacular 5K. It's said to be kid, dog, and stroller-friendly. Find out more here.

SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

South Jersey Beaches Ranked From Worst To Best A new article currently ranked all NJ beaches, but we're focusing on where each South Jersey beach falls on the scale. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal