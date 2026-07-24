Everybody's complaining about gas prices lately, and honestly, who can blame them? Prices have climbed another 20 cents in just the past month.

Here in New Jersey, where it feels like everything costs more these days, drivers are looking for any way to stretch a tank of gas.

Ironically, one of the easiest ways to save money might be something most of us aren't doing.

Speeding Barely Saves Time, Study Finds

A new study highlighted by The Business Journal analyzed more than 120 million vehicle trips across the U.S. and found that speeding saves the average driver just 54 seconds per day.

Sure, that’s less than a minute, but it comes at a much bigger cost.

Researchers found that if drivers simply obeyed posted speed limits, Americans could collectively save about 6.7 million gallons of fuel and roughly $22 million every day. More than 43% of trips included at least one instance of speeding, showing just how common the habit has become.

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New Jersey Drivers Know the Challenge

Of course, that's easier said than done in New Jersey. Try driving exactly 65 mph on the Turnpike or Garden State Parkway and it can feel like everyone else is treating the speed limit as a suggestion.

Still, the research suggests that easing off the gas pedal is one of the simplest ways to improve fuel economy without making your commute noticeably longer. Higher speeds create more wind resistance, and that forces your engine to burn more fuel just to maintain that extra speed.

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With gas prices showing little sign of dropping again anytime soon, slowing down may be one of the few money-saving hacks that actually pays off, especially for Garden State drivers who spend plenty of time behind the wheel.

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM