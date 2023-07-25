I recently did an article about the richest town in New Jersey, now I'm going into the topic a bit further with a look at the richest "small town" in New Jersey. So not only do you have a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, but you also have big bucks. The list of the richest small towns in America comes from a recent article by GO Banking Rates.

According to GO Banking Rates "In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data."

For New Jersey, the small town that was selected is located in Somerset County. Lyons was the "small town" chosen by GO Banking Rates. If you are not familiar with Lyons, it's part of Bernards Township. According to Wikipedia "As of the 2010 United States Census, the population was 228. Lyons is 2.5 miles south-southeast of Bernardsville."

In full transparency, I have not visited Lyons or at least that I knew of. I may have driven right through Lyons and never noticed, it's obviously a small town within a bigger township. According to GO Banking Rates, the "median income" in Lyons is $245,226.

So have you visited Lyons? Give us your feedback and let us know if you agree that this is the "richest" small town in New Jersey. If not what is a town you would nominate for this spot? We always love getting your feedback. Post your comments below.

