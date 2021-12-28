Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Married to a Former Teen Star?

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is one of the fans' favorite characters on the show, but in real life, he maintains a little bit of an air of mystery. Though he's one of the standout characters as Rip Wheeler on one of the biggest hits on TV, many viewers are unaware that in his real life, Hauser is married to a former teen star.

Hauser's wife is Cynthia Daniel, a former model and actor who fans might recognize from her television role as Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High from 1994-1997.

Daniel and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, began modeling when they were 11 years old, most famously as the Doublemint Twins in a series of ads for Doublemint gum. They appeared together in Sweet Valley High, as well as subsequent projects that included The Basketball Diaries and That 80s Show.

Daniel retired from acting in 2002, according to Country Living, and she and Hauser married in 2006. The couple have town sons, Ryland and Colt, and a daughter, Steely Rose.

While Hauser is not very active on social media save a few Instagram posts now and then, his wife has shared a number of photographs from their life together via social media. Rip Wheeler is a dark, sometimes menacing character, while Hauser is a happy family man, and that's not the only difference between the two. Private photos reveal that in real life, Hauser barely even resembles his iconic Yellowstone character.

Daniel has been pursuing a career as a photographer since she retired from acting, and she has her own company, Five Arrows Photography.

