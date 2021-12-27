Fiery Atlantic City Expressway Crash Victims: Atlantic City Teen, Two from NH

The three people killed in a horrific, fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway late Sunday night have been identified and one of the victims is a teenager from Atlantic City.

According to a statement from the New Jersey State Police, a Honda passenger car struck the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township at 9:08 PM and it burst into flames.

Police say, "The driver and two passengers sustained fatal injuries. A fourth passenger was taken to an area hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries. An attendant working at the toll plaza sustained moderate non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash."

Those killed have been identified as:

Driver: Reachthon Khiev, 31, of Manchester, NH

Front passenger: Reachsieh Khiev, 27, of Manchester, NH

Rear passenger: Keotepie Khiev, 14, of Atlantic City

The injured passenger was identified as a 12-year-old female from Atlantic City.

Pictures on Twitter show a heavilly charred vehicle across toll lane #5, which also suffered significant damage in the blaze.

The eastbound lanes of the Expressway were closed for about seven hours as the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

