Look & Dream at $7 Million Mansion on the Tip of Longport

Anyone who has ever traveled to the end of Absecon Island, called "The Point of Longport," is familiar with the home we are considering (i.e...fawning over) today.

The palatial 7,500 sq. ft. home includes six ensuite bedrooms and features 280 degree views of the ocean and the bay. The realtor's write-up talks at length about the care spent designing a home that really took advantage of this property's amazing views.

The second level features a uniquely engineered glass block hallway allowing natural light to bisect the house- Euro kitchen designed by Joanne Hudson- den with marble fireplace- and great room / dining area all seamlessly designed to appreciate the spectacular views.

But, don't spend too much time eating and schmoozing by the fire or you will miss the action down in the grand hallway, where the limestone flooring leads to the media room with a wet bar accessing an indoor 60' heated lap-pool overlooking the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

It turns out your new dream home has abundant outdoor space with over 75 feet of decking. Two master suites and an additional guest bedroom with bath and laundry area are located on the private third level.

Each bedroom offer distinctive views of the Absecon Island. The realtor assures me it's a truly unique opportunity to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle by the sea from sunrise to sunset!

Where do I sign?

First, let's talk about the price, taxes and upkeep. Sorry to bring you down. The owner is asking $6,995,000, that's down from the original list price of $7.2 million.

Property taxes are close to $50,000 a year, with an average monthly cost of about $38,000 if you plan to take out a mortgage. But, if you have to be really house poor, wouldn't it be really nice to have a house like this one to be poor in.

Plus, it doesn't cost anything to look.

A Photo Tour of the Tip of Longport Mansion