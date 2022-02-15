New Owners Of Yesterday’s, Marmora: Under Renovation, But Open

It was so sad to share that the beloved bar and restaurant just before the 34th Street Bridge going into Ocean City was closing its doors.

Get our free mobile app

The family that owned and operated Yesterday's Bar in Marmora shared a Facebook post that revealed they were finally closing that chapter of their lives. The McIntyre family chose to sell Yesterday's Bar, but before officially closing the doors, they threw one last shindig this past weekend to commemorate all the great times that were had at the establishment while they were in charge.

After that announcement, locals were curious to find out Yesterday's fate. After all, Ocean City is a dry town. There are no bars within the city limits. In fact, it's fair to say that Yesterday's was one of the most beloved spots in the area for locals and vacationers alike who frequent that area during the summer months and beyond.

Now, we can finally confirm that owner and innkeeper of Deauville Inn in Strathmere, Dr. Tim Fox, has taken ownership of Yesterday's and says they are undergoing renovations but will remain open.

They do fully intend on maintaining the history of the location within the new design. The attached liquor store is getting a makeover, too!

Just when you thought Yesterday's was gone forever, it's actually getting a brand new life. We won't have to wait too long to see the updates. Yesterday's will also see a menu launch this summer.

The above information was provided to us courtesy of a direct source from Deauville Inn in Strathmere.

The Best Bars in South Jersey for Live Music and Great Drinks

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ