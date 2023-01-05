Your Car Insurance Just Got More Expensive In New Jersey

New year, new laws. Here are some that may affect you in 2023. Shocker, it got more expensive to drive but some of us can drive more. I’ll explain.

Starting on January 1st teenagers are allowed to be out later and can work longer. The extended hour was put into place in 2021 because places needed workers so bad. So the ban on being out late was lifted so teenagers could help out local businesses and get to work. Now, those extended hours will be a permanent rule.

Now, 16 and 17-year-old kids can work up to 50 hours per week, which is 10 more per week than before (no more than 10 hours per day in the summer). The increase also applies to 14 and 15-year-olds allowing 40 hours of work in the summer. They must get a break every 6 hours instead of every 5 hours.

There is no correlation that I know of but I humorlessly had to wonder. With more teenagers being on the roads later it did seem a bit coincidental that we now have to carry more car insurance.

Yep, we have to carry more insurance and that means in New Jersey we have to pay more for that too. The new law that just went into effect took the minimum liability coverage from 15 thousand dollars to 25 thousand dollars and that means you will pay about $125 more a year for every car in your household. It will go up again as well to 35 thousand dollars worth of liability being the minimum in 2026.

